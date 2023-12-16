Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $300.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.73. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $357.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

