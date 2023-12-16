Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,376.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $2,496,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,675,177.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,376.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,742 shares of company stock worth $6,444,270 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $120.22 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

