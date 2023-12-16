Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,638 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 76,485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,437,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.72. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $240.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. IDEX’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

