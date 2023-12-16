Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.46.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $388.83 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.70 and a 1-year high of $396.91. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

