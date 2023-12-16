Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 875,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $144,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,335,000 after buying an additional 624,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.79.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $202.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.