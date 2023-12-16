Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 12,013 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.