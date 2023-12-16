Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,204 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after acquiring an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APD opened at $270.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.69 and a 200 day moving average of $285.14. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

