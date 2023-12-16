Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 13,685 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

CSX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

