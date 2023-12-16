Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,001 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $174.47 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.02. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

