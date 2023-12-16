Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,048 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.72. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $240.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. Argus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.