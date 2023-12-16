Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,122 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,077 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 212,100 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 910,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.51 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

