Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 81,700 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 398.3% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,202,000 after buying an additional 2,413,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Amazon Com Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $112,502,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,818,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock worth $3,664,279. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Twilio Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

