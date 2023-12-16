Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 822 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $461.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $500.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.22. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

