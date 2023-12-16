Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 443.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $4,278,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 58,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,180.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,271.47 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,346.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,066.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,006.47. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

