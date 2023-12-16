Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Teladoc Health by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $34.36.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at $541,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at $541,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $84,602.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,623.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,374 shares of company stock worth $233,739 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.