Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.48

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $12.65. Telstra shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 63,400 shares traded.
Telstra Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Telstra Company Profile
Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telstra
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.