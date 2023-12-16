Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $230.58

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.58 ($2.89) and traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($2.98). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 235 ($2.95), with a volume of 482,962 shares.

Temple Bar Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £694.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,468.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Temple Bar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Temple Bar’s previous dividend of $2.30. Temple Bar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

