Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.