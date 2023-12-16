The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $196.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $178.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IBP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.40.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $180.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.21. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $84.02 and a 52-week high of $185.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

