The Goldman Sachs Group Increases JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $18.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $18.48 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.40.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 74,984 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

