The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $70.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KTB. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

NYSE:KTB opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

