The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $73.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco stock opened at $68.60 on Thursday. Masco has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Masco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,215,000 after acquiring an additional 781,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,266,000 after acquiring an additional 282,151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Masco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,021,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,875,000 after acquiring an additional 359,562 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after acquiring an additional 711,988 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

