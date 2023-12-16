The Goldman Sachs Group Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $91.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PHM. Raymond James decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $105.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

