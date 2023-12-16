The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.35.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.62 on Friday. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mosaic by 64,942.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mosaic by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,261,000 after purchasing an additional 748,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mosaic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,020,000 after purchasing an additional 268,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

