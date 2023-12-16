The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Timken were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Down 2.3 %

TKR opened at $79.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Timken

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.