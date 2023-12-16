Thomas J. Seifert Sells 34,329 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $2,753,529.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,530,733.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.41 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Cloudflare by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after acquiring an additional 65,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Cloudflare by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

