Timothy S. Cabral Sells 5,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $180.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.79 and a 200-day moving average of $195.20.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $267,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

