Timothy S. Cabral Sells 5,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $180.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.79 and a 200-day moving average of $195.20.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
