Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $93.21 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.67.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

