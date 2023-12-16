Toromont Industries Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 22.32%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TIH. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.38.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$113.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$96.20 and a one year high of C$117.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Insider Activity at Toromont Industries

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total value of C$693,126.00. In other news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total value of C$693,126.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,069. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

