TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Shares Up 2.8%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.15. 28,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 8,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$13.35 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35.

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

