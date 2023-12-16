TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $100,672,412 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $985.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $599.42 and a 1 year high of $1,015.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $918.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $881.35.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

