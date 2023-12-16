TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2,182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,620,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,608,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,079,000.

NYSE:TRU opened at $68.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.81%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

