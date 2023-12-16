Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Shares Up 1.4%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99. 2,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Transurban Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Transurban Group

Transurban Group Trading Up 1.4 %

About Transurban Group

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

(Get Free Report)

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.