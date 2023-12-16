Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Shares Up 1.4%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99. 2,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Transurban Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.
Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.
