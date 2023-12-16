Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Down 2.5 %

TRVN stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trevena Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Trevena by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

