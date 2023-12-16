Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the travel company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRIP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,794,000 after acquiring an additional 563,983 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,893 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,932 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,184,030 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,115,888 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $61,882,000 after acquiring an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.