trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
TRVG opened at $2.43 on Friday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. trivago had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that trivago will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.
