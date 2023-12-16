trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 29.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 663,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in trivago by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 207,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,121,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 55,417 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth about $2,418,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in trivago by 476.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 704,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

TRVG opened at $2.43 on Friday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. trivago had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that trivago will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

