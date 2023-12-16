Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Down 1%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.99. 25,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 107,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Tudor Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$217.36 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

Further Reading

