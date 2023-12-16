V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in V.F. were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

View Our Latest Report on VFC

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.45%.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.