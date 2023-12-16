VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Increased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 110.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,270 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $30,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,794 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,974,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $174.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.04. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $175.86.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

