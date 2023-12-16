VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 110.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,270 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $30,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $174.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $175.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.04.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.