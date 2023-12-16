Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Trading 0.9% Higher

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$22.34 and last traded at C$22.34. 74,968 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 338% from the average session volume of 17,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.15.

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.45.

See Also

