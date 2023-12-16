Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Holdings Trimmed by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $303.79 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.73 and a fifty-two week high of $304.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

