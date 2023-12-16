Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.59% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $28,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR opened at $303.79 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $304.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.22.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

