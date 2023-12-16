Varun Laroyia Sells 35,000 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LKQ stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

