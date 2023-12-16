Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,646,055. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $180.77 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.79 and a 200-day moving average of $195.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

