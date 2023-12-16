VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Trading Down 0.6%

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.06. 416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.95.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.