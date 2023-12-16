Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas Sells 30,825 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,825 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $1,796,481.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,479,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,236,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Disc Medicine Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $58.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $32,982,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $888,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $6,982,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $5,556,000.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

