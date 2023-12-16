Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Trading Down 0.6%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.43 and last traded at $48.43. 173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.
Venture Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65.
Venture Company Profile
Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.
