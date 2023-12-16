Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Shares Down 6.6%

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 1,617,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6,145% from the average daily volume of 25,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Venus Acquisition Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

Institutional Trading of Venus Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Venus Acquisition stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Free Report) by 236.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Venus Acquisition worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

