Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of VRNT opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270,971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,011,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,106,000 after purchasing an additional 154,285 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

